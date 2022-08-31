The Crypto Prophecies Market Capitalization Achieves $965,049.53 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $965,049.53 and approximately $257,740.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,614,981 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
