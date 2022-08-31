The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $206.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00651342 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005491 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.