Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

