Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $492,566.06 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 232% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 440.2% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $492,566.06 and $60.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

