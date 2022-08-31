TitanSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.55 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $57.48 million and $5.55 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,038.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00082034 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars.

