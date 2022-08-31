Tokes (TKS) Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00153376 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

