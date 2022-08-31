Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $99,739.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
Tokyo AU Profile
Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tokyo AU Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.