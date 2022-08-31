TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $97,298.00

TOP (TOP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, TOP has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $97,298.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

