Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00043949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

