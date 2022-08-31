TotemFi (TOTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,764.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TotemFi has a market cap of $177,970.37 and approximately $6,764.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

TotemFi Coin Trading

