TradeStars Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $119,827.34 and $12,556.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
