Tranche Finance (SLICE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,509.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $20,509.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

