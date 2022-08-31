Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

