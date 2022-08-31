TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $64,088.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $351,501.81 and $64,088.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,903,363 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
