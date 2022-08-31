Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $288,805.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

