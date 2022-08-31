TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $273,357.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00081795 BTC.

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

