TROY (TROY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

