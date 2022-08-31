TrueFeedBack Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $119,433.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

