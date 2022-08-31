TrueFi Market Capitalization Hits $34.40 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. "

