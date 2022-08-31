TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Capitalization Tops $216,744.13

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $216,744.13 and approximately $146.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000304 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00155806 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.