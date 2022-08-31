Typerium (TYPE) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Typerium (TYPE) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Typerium has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $245,220.86 and $1,160.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.
About Typerium
Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
