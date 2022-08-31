Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Ubex has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $251,089.78 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00212756 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.