Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI opened at $319.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.08 and a 200-day moving average of $271.86. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

