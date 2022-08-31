Uhive One Day Trading Volume Hits $99,552.00 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Uhive has a market cap of $1.33 million and $99,552.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uhive has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uhive alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Uhive Coin Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Uhive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.