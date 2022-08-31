Uhive Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $166,763.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uhive has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Uhive Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Buying and Selling Uhive

