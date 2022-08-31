Ultra Clear Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million (UCR)

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

UCR is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

