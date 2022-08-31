Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $991,471.24

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $991,471.24 and approximately $118,657.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

