Unibright (UBT) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (UBT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $114,641.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.