Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $24,770.53 and approximately $120.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00432043 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00823062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015307 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.