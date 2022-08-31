UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $287,016.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.