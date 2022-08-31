Universe.XYZ (XYZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Universe.XYZ has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $94,504.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About Universe.XYZ
Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.
Universe.XYZ Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Universe.XYZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe.XYZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.