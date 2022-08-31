UniWorld Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One UniWorld coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a market cap of $2.07 million and $139,770.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About UniWorld
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.
Buying and Selling UniWorld
