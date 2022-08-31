Uno Re (UNO) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Uno Re has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Uno Re has a market cap of $2.94 million and $211,024.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00575000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00258626 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018159 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

