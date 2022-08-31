Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.0470

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,535.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.