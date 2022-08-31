Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.0470

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,535.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
Unslashed Finance Profile
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
