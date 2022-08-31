UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.84 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00027919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $3.84 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00267204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.