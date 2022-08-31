US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,046 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

