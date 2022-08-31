US Bancorp DE Acquires 694 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,974,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 845,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 566,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after buying an additional 460,488 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

