US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

