USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

