USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 2% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,004.60 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00576765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00259661 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00059008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

