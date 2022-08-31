USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 2% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,004.60 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00576765 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00259661 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00059008 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013892 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002614 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
