UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.54. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 221 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USER. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.