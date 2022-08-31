UTU Protocol Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $451,427.00 and $137.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io.
Buying and Selling UTU Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars.
