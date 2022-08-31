Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $36.15. 311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the first quarter worth $46,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

