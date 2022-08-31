Validity Price Tops $1.74 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008641 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $54,534.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,655,517 coins and its circulating supply is 4,651,712 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.