Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valvoline Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 311,819 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,062,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

