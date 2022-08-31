Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $71,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

