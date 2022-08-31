Vanilla Price Hits $0.20 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00095349 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00030726 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021315 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00260827 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025751 BTC.
About Vanilla
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
