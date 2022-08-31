Vectorspace AI Hits One Day Volume of $71,749.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and approximately $71,749.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00479090 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.70 or 0.01908793 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00246745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,666,003 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

