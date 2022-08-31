Vega Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.02 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.02 million and approximately $373,563.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

