Veil Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $244,453.08 and approximately $118.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.80 or 0.99948149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00223276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00142102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00233061 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00057951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

